Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly shares pics from haldi ceremony with Gaurav Khanna, fans call their matching looks 'perfect'

Rupali Ganguly gave fans a peek of her and her Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna's haldi ceremony. On Friday, the actor posted a photo of the reel couple dressed in matching festive looks, as they celebrated their Haldi. Rupali and Gaurav are seen holding hands, and smiling, as they pose together for the camera. In the show, Anupamaa, Rupali essays the titular role, while Gaurav is seen as Anuj Kapadia. (Also Read | Anupama written update May 12: Anupama decides to postpone wedding over Hasmukh’s ill health)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Rupali wrote, "Kesariya mera rang hai piya …. (red heart emoji). MaAn ki Haldi (yellow heart emoji)." In the photo, Rupali Ganguly wore a mustard yellow saree with a lemon yellow blouse, and traditional Indian jewellery; while Anuj complemented her in his embroidered yellow kurta. Both had haldi (turmeric) smeared on their cheeks. The couple was seen sitting on a blue couch during the festivities.

Rupali and Gaurav left fans impressed with their matching yellow looks. Reacting to their photo, a fan wrote, "Just so therapeutic to watch," and another commented, “My gosh falling short of words spectacular sensational galvanizing.” One Instagram user complimented the actors on their “cute” look. “Both of you looking cute I just love you both."

Another fan wrote: "Me not so ready for the picture which is just posted by you omg !!! #maan ki haldi. Thank you rupali !!! and gaurav for the picture thanks for beginning my #maan !!!". Some fans called them perfect. "You both are looking perfect," wrote one, while another one commented, “You both are looking perfect."

Rupali also shared her solo picture from the Haldi festivities. She captioned her post, "Anupamaa ki Haldi (yellow heart emoji)."

In the show, Rupali's character Anupamaa is set to tie the knot with Gaurav's character Anuj. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions. The serial also features Sudhanshu Pandey and is based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee.

