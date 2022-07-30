Anupamaa written update July 30: Anuj supports Anupamaa as she breaks down after Pakhi’s outburst

In this episode of Anupamaa, she will face outrage from her children as well as Leela and Vanraj. She breaks down seeing her own children asking her to leave the house forever. Anuj comes to support her. Read this article to know more. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 29)

Leela asks Anupamaa to leave

We saw how Pakhi bursts out at Anupamaa for not letting her stay in the Kapadia house. After her long and disrespectful outrage, Leela shuts her off and asks Anupamaa to leave. This episode also starts with Leela and Vanraj blaming Anupamaa for all the fights in the house and asks her not to come to their house ever again. Anupamaa argues if she stops coming, will everything fix itself in the Shah house. Vanraj can’t reason back so he gets angry and asks her to just lecture someone else.

Kavya and Kinjal come in support of Anupamaa, but Pakhi disrespects them as well. Toshu also asks Anupamaa to take Anu and just leave their house forever. Anupamaa breaks down thinking of everything she did for them throughout their lives. Kinjal and Kavya comfort her, but Leela, Vanraj, Pakhi, and Toshu continue to derogate her.

Anuj comes to support Anupamaa

Anupamaa remains adamant that she will not leave her children or the Shah family. Vanraj tells her that she doesn’t care for anyone, not even for her pregnant daughter-in-law, Kinjal. She argues that it is Pakhi who started this drama, but Leela accuses Anupamaa of instigating her. Vanraj gives Anupamaa his ultimatum and talks of throwing her out.

Anuj comes right on time to support Anupamaa. He comforts Anupamaa and tells everyone that he will fight for her rights on her behalf. Vanraj and Toshu start arguing with him as well. Vanraj taunts him and asks him to leave. Anuj asks Anupamaa to not waste her tears on her children and also tells Pakhi that if Anupamaa is not welcome at the Shah house, Pakhi is also not welcome at their house. He also warns Pakhi that if she even comes to meet Adhik, he will also be thrown out of his house and it will be interesting to see if she is after Adhik or his lifestyle.

Anuj then moves to talk with Vanraj and warns him to not disrespect Anupamaa again or else the consequences would not be good for anyone. The argument gets heated and Anupamaa comes in between. In the next episode, tensions between Anuj and Vanraj will continue and Anupamaa will give in to her children’s stubbornness. She will announce that she will not come to the Shah house again.

