Anupamaa written update July 29: Pakhi insults Anupamaa in front of everyone, asks her to leave the house

After years of struggle and distress, Anupamaa has finally found her identity and happiness. However, her kids are not ready to see their mother living for herself. In this episode of Anupamaa, Pakhi will accuse Anupamaa of being selfish and proud of her wealth.

Pakhi insults Anupamaa

The moment Anupamaa comes to the Shah house, Pakhi bursts out at her and asks her to leave. However, she doesn’t stop at just a few derogatory comments. She goes on insulting Anupamaa in every way possible. She calls her selfish, haughty, irresponsible, and a homewrecker. She blames her for breaking relationships and causing fights among everyone in the family.

When Kavya or Kinjal tried to stop her, she disrespected them as well. She doesn’t even bother about using foul language in front of a kid or disgracing her own grandmother, father, and mother. Anupamaa gets immensely hurt listening to Pakhi’s words, but she continues to listen to her. On the other hand, Anuj also gets worried for Anupamaa and how she might be handling everything at the Shah house. Little does he know that things are even worse than expected and Vanraj is not even trying to stop Pakhi from insulting Anupamaa. Keep reading to find out what Anupamaa does as Pakhi’s misbehavior continues.

Leela asks Anupamaa to leave

Pakhi continues to misbehave and when Leela blames Adhik for manipulating her, she defends Adhik. Not to forget, Rakhi Dave uses this opportunity to intensify the drama and takes sides with Pakhi in insulting Anupamaa. Toshu also arrives and tells Anupamaa how she caused all of them so many issues by doing everything she wants. Anupamaa remains shocked seeing her kids so ungrateful for everything she did for them. Kavya also fights for her and scolds Pakhi and Toshu.

However, the biggest strike comes from Leela who asks Anupamaa to leave. Not only does she ask her to leave the house instantly, but she also tells her to not come to the Shah's house ever again. She demands Anupamaa to cut off from the Shah family and only focus on her Kapadia empire. How will Anupamaa take this blow from her own children and mother-in-law? Stay tuned to find out.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Anuj coming to protect Anupamaa from her own family. Vanraj tries to throw Anupamaa out of the house, but Anuj comes in and fights for her. Read the upcoming article on HT highlights for more updates.

