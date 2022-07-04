Anupamaa written update July 4: Vanraj slaps Adhik for getting close to Pakhi, Anupamaa tries to stop him

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, problems arise between the Shahs and the Kapadias. While the families enjoy the party together, Adhik will take advantage of this opportunity and take Pakhi away from everyone. Read this full article to find out more. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update July 2)

Adhik and Pakhi get caught

Adhik has been trying to make his friendship with Pakhi stronger and this episode gives him the opportunity. Vanraj is not at home, and the rest of the family members are busy with the baby shower celebration. While they dance and enjoy the celebration, Adhik calls Pakhi and takes her away from everyone. They end up going to Vanraj’s room. Anupamaa notices Pakhi’s absence but Anuj gets her busy with the function again.

Back in the room, Adhik tells Pakhi that he has to confess something to her. Pakhi also wants to tell him what’s in his heart. Anupamaa leaves the party to look for the two of them. Adhik tries to get closer to Pakhi and as they hold each other's hands, Anupamaa arrives in the room. Before she could say anything, Vanraj comes from behind and loses his temper.

Vanraj slaps Adhik

As expected, Vanraj gets angry at Adhik, drags him out of the room and into the party. He slaps him in front of everyone and the entire family is stunned. While they remain clueless about the preceding events, Vanraj continues to shout and gets furious at Adhik. Pakhi and Anupamaa try to stop him but to no avail. The drama gets intense as the fight between Adhik and Vanraj turns Kapadias versus Shahs.

Vanraj accuses Adhik of taking advantage of Pakhi, Barkha defends him and blames Vanraj for being impractical. Anuj asks Anupamaa to explain what happened. Anupamaa can’t deny Vanraj’s claims but she gives time to Adhik and Pakhi to explain. Adhik tells everyone that they were merely talking as there was a lot of noise at the function. As the shouting gets louder, Pakhi breaks her silence and tells everyone that she went with Adhik of her own will as they both are good friends.

In the next episode, Pakhi will disobey Vanraj’s decision and continue her friendship with Adhik. How will Anupamaa keep the two families together after the tensions? Keep reading HT highlights to find out.

