Anupamaa written update July 2: Rakhi Dave and Barkha team up against Anupamaa

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, surprises and drama will be seen as Kinjal's baby shower becomes a reason for rivalry. Rakhi Dave will be seen taking advantage of the opportunity and mingling with the Kapadias. Read this article to find out how Anupamaa will keep her family together amid the tension.

Rakhi poisons Barkha

Rakhi finds out the right moment and place to team up with Barkha against Anupamaa. She finds Barkha at a vulnerable time when she is anxious about her future in the Kapadia empire, the person responsible for this is Anupamaa. So Rakhi, without wasting any time, turns to instigate Barkha with a motive to create differences in the family. She tells Barkha about the dramatic instances and fights in the Shah family. Barkha is shocked to know all these stories about Anupamaa and her family.

Rakhi also tries to create tension in Barkha’s mind that as long as Anupamaa is the owner of the Kapadia empire, she stands no chance of making a fortune in the family business. While Anupamaa is taking care of Kinjal at the party, Kinjal’s mother is making sure that troubles never end in Anupamaa’s life. To her shock, it is not as easy to hurt Anupamaa as she thought. Even when Anupamaa overhears their conversation, she doesn’t take offence. Instead, she humbly replies to them with her kind words. Rakhi backs out but she hasn’t given up.

Anupamaa defends Rakhi

The exciting baby shower games soon take the attention at the function and everyone forgets their anger and starts playing the games. Kinjal expresses her gratitude and love towards Anupamaa which makes Rakhi jealous. Anupamaa defends Rakhi and talks about how she sacrificed so much to give Kinjal a prosperous and fulfilling life.

Even though Rakhi is touched by Anupamaa’s words, she doesn’t want to accept that Anupamaa is genuinely a good soul. She continues to feel despised and this time Barkha takes the better of the opportunity. They both decide to unite against Anupamaa to get what they both want.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Adhik taking a big step to cross his boundaries and get close to Pakhi. Vanraj Shah arrives right on time and stops Adhik from doing what he is planning to do. Nothing is going to stop Vanraj’s fury this time and this only means one thing, separation of the two families for good. Keep watching this space to find out what happens in Anupamaa next.

