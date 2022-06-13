Anupamaa written update June 13: Barkha feels embarrassed after Anupamaa tells her importance of rituals over party

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, at the housewarming party of the Kapadias, Barkha’s plans to sabotage Anupamaa’s rituals and overtake the party will fail as Anupamaa is firm on her values and decisions. Read the full article to learn all about the latest turn of events. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update June 11: Barkha disrespects Anupamaa’s family, Vanraj gets furious)

Anupamaa brings the Shahs to the party

After the huge misunderstanding in the previous episode, Anupamaa finally convinces Vanraj Shah to come inside the party. They all join the party and meet Anuj. Barkha gets anxious seeing Anuj so close and friendly with Anupamaa’s kids. She tries to insult Anupamaa’s family further by keeping their gifts away from the rest, on the floor. Vanraj notices all this but tries to remain calm but for how long?

As the party continues, Sara finally meets Samar again and they realize that they are all related. Adhik also approaches Pakhi but is hindered by Toshu again. Sara convinces everyone to start over with a happy note. Meanwhile, Anupamaa takes care of Leela and Hasmukh herself despite all the staff at the party. She plans to start the veneration soon but Barkha has different plans.

Barkha and Anupamaa clash over the party

While Anupamaa plans for the rituals, Barkha comes in and announces Anuj’s come back to the Kapadia empire. She asks Anuj to address everyone. Anuj thanks Barkha for arranging the house and the party but he finally takes the stage to inform everyone that it’s Anupamaa who is the owner of everything. He gives the mic to Anupamaa but before she could say anything, Barkha starts the music for dancing.

Anupamaa is agitated that they have started the party before veneration so she stops the music and starts playing the chants. The two daughters-in-law of the Kapadia family are going to come face-to-face over the beliefs and values. Anupamaa and Barkha argue over the party and the rituals. Anupamaa gives a befitting explanation to Barkha on why they should remember God first before the party. Barkha feels embarrassed but she has to save face so she gets along with the rituals. However, she is not going to let Anupamaa win so easily. She is soon going to come up with bigger plans to take over the Kapadia empire, but what would be her next step?

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Barkha deciding to take Anupamaa down so she can declare her ownership over the house. Vanraj will notice Adhik and Pakhi’s closeness and get anxious. Leela will also decide to stay away from Anupamaa’s new family. Read for more updates and all the recaps of the upcoming episodes.

