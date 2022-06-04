Anupamaa written update June 4: Anupamaa returns to Ahmedabad with Anuj, gets a surprise from his extended family

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, we saw Anuj taking a big decision in his life by adopting little Anu. Anupamaa and Anuj come back to their home to finish all formalities before they can welcome their little daughter, but instead, they meet another surprise. (Also Read | Sudhanshu Pandey on Anupamaa success: 'Did films with Priyanka Chopra but didn't experience anything like this')

Anupamaa meets Barkha

Anuj and Anupamaa are back in Ahmedabad. They are excited to tell everyone about Anu. Before they can give their surprise, Anuj’s brother and sister-in-law, Arun and Barkha surprise them with an unexpected visit to their house. Barkha welcomes them in and while they catch up and introduce Anupamaa, Arun brings champagne for the celebration.

Barkha and Arun meet Anupamaa with affection and warmth but Barkha keeps pointing out Anupamaa’s middle-class manners. Anupamaa doesn’t take any offence to this and Anuj supports her, making Barkha jealous of their relationship. Barkha also points out how Anuj constantly supports and expresses his love for Anupamaa. To which, Arun makes a comment suggesting tension in their own relationship. What are the real intentions behind Barkha and Arun’s surprise?

Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi go to a party

Back in Jamnagar, Leela is scolding Kinjal for thinking about going out to a party with Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi. Ultimately, they all leave without Kinjal but Vanraj asks Toshu to take care of Pakhi. Vanraj’s worries turn out to be absolutely valid as Pakhi gets into trouble the moment Samar and Toshu leave her alone. Some random guy records her dancing without her noticing while another man comes to dance with her without her permission.

The first guy then lectures the second over consent and Pakhi thinks that he is helping her, unaware of his intentions in the first place. Samar also meets someone special at the party. What are the intentions of this man recording Pakhi? Who is this girl and how will she change Samar’s life?

Too many twists and turns are waiting in Anupamaa's life while she remains unaware of the drama happening in her children’s life. Her married life with Anuj is going to be much more difficult as the burden of the two families will fall on Anupamaa again in the coming episodes.

In the next episode, we will see Toshu and Samar getting into a fight at the party. Pakhi will defend the boy who was trying to record her without her permission. Anupamaa will find it difficult to adjust to the standards of the Kapadia family.

