Anupamaa written update May 31: Anupamaa and Anuj meet someone special in Mumbai's orphanage

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupamaa reached Anuj’s favourite place in Mumbai, an orphanage. Anuj tells Anupamaa about his childhood and they both enter the orphanage together. While they wait for Anuj’s friend, they meet an important someone who will change their lives. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update May 30: Anuj takes Anupamaa to a special place in Mumbai on their honeymoon)

Anuj and Anupamaa meet Anu

Anuj and Anupamaa are waiting for Anuj’s friend, Dinesh. There is a birthday party being organized at the orphanage for some rich man’s kid. Anuj explains to Anupamaa how these parties work. He also tells her about the birthday of the orphanage kids. Anupamaa comforts him, then they are caught up in the dance performance at the orphanage.

A little girl performs a dance to the same song that Anuj first saw Anupamaa dancing on. They both are enchanted by her performance. They also overhear the girl talking to the rich kid’s parents and are impressed by her values and beliefs. The kid’s parents try to scold her but Anuj and Anupamaa fight for her. They later find out that the kid’s name is also Anu. They talk to her and are mesmerized by her thoughts. They haven’t yet decided or thought about it, but one thing is apparent- this kid is going to be an important member of Anuj and Anupamaa’s lives in the upcoming episodes.

Kinjal’s pregnancy gets complex

Back in Jamnagar, Toshu is taking care of Kinjal in Anupamaa’s absence. They both discuss the virtues of being a mother. Kinjal expresses her wish of being a mother like Anupamaa. They also predict that no matter what, Anupamaa will become a mother again. It will be interesting to see how Kinjal’s prediction will come true sooner than we thought.

Meanwhile, Toshu is trying to become a better son and an even better father. However, their fate has decided a different future for them. In the coming episodes, we will see Kinjal getting into a difficult situation with her pregnancy. How will the Shah family face this new obstacle? Will Anupamaa be able to help Kinjal?

In Mumbai, Anuj and Anupamaa continue spending time with their new friend, Anu. They take her to the beach and listen to her stories. Anupamaa is getting closer to the kid. Anuj is also planning about adopting. We will see some new and enthralling twists in the lives of Anupamaa and Anuj’s married life for sure.

