Anupamaa written update October 13: Pakhi and Adhik arrive at same resort as Anupamaa, others

In this episode of Anupamaa, the women in the family finally enjoy a day off from their hectic life while the men stay at home cooking and cleaning. Pakhi’s plan with Adhik strengthens with only one flaw, they arrive at the same place where Anupamaa and the others are. Keep reading to know the full story. (Also Read | Anupamaa written update October 10: Anupamaa breaks down, Anuj comforts her)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupamaa at the resort

The ladies are having fun at the resort and celebrating Rakhi’s birthday. Meanwhile, Barkha and Leela get into a tussle while sharing the same room. Leela vents out to Ankush how much she is hating being at this picnic. Anupamaa worries about Leela but soon both Leela and Barkha join them at the poolside.

Vanraj and Ankush fight

Back at home, the men are exhausted after finishing only half of the chores. While sharing their views, Vanraj and Ankush exchanged some remarks against each other and the discussion soon turns into an altercation. Ankush decides to leave the party and Vanraj follows.

Hasmukh loses his calm and scolds them both but they refuse to listen to him. So Hasmukh threatens Vanraj that he will share some embarrassing photos of him from his childhood; Anuj warns the same to Ankush. Both Ankush and Vanraj soon let go of their anger and patch up to avoid embarrassment. Pakhi gets nervous about going out with Adhik after Anupamaa’s warning. He convinces her again to come with her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adhik and Pakhi arrive at the resort

Fun on their day out continues, but there is one problem, Leela doesn’t want to enter the pool. All the ladies convince Leela to let go and relax. After a lot of effort and requests, Leela finally agrees. Anupamaa continues to worry about Pakhi and decides to check on her once. She asks Vanraj to call her and Vanraj assures her that she is fine after talking with her over the phone.

Adhik and Pakhi arrive at the same resort and get a room for themselves. As they move towards their room, they pass all the ladies at the pool but interestingly, they all fail to notice each other. Adhik decides to take Pakhi out around the resort but she feels nervous. He continues to force her to let go of her parents’ worries and enjoy herself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next episode, as the women's party, Anupamaa notices Pakhi and Adhik at the resort. Vanraj and Ankush also get into a fight at home. Keep reading this space for more updates from the latest episodes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON