Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic note after Karan Kundrra discusses their break up on Bigg Boss 15

Hours after Karan Kundrra was seen discussing their break up on Salman Khan reality show Bigg Boss 15, his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram and posted a cryptic note about love.

Anusha Dandekar wrote on Thursday, “Some people love you. Some love to be around you. Some love what you can do to them. Understand the difference.”

She also shared a popular media message on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “OMG So me.” The message read as, “I used to think I was introverted because I really liked being alone, but it turns out I just like to be at peace, and I am very extroverted around people who bring me peace.”

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up early last year. On Wednesday’s episode, Karan had told Shamita Shetty that he “f**** up in his past relationship”, and added that he could have saved it had he sorted his own stuff.

“If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship), things would have been different,” he said.

Ahead of his entry on the show, Karan had told Hindustan Times in an interview that he had said all that he had to, about his past relationships and does not have anything new to talk about. However, he also added that he is apprehensive of discussing them and understands they might be dug up on the reality show.

When Shamita Shetty expressed hopes that Karan’s ex would watch their conversation, he said, “I hope she does," adding that she has too many people who instigate her.