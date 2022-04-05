Archana Puran Singh reacts after Krushna Abhishek says TKSS team won't take her to US: ‘Paise bachane ke chakkar mein’

The Kapil Sharma Show's permanent guest Archana Puran Singh and cast member Krushna Abhishek pulled each other's legs in a behind-the-scenes video. Taking to Instagram, Archana shared a video in which Krushna said that the team of the comedy show will fly to the US without her. (Also Read | TKSS: Kapil Sharma 'indirectly' calls Gulshan Grover 'drunkard', Krushna Abhishek makes fun of Jim Sarbh's name. Watch)

As the video started, Krushna was heard speaking like his character Sapna in The Kapil Sharma Show. As Archana asked, "What are you doing today?" he replied that he will be giving massages and asking for ₹1 crore, which will be refused to him.

Krushna Abhishek then added, "We are doing something new. We are going to the US for our show but we are not taking Archana ji." He then giggled and ran away from Archana, who followed him to the end of the room and hit him a few times.

She then said, "Mujhe nahi le ke jaa rahe hai. Gande log. Paise bachane ke chakkar mein. Tum hi note peeto hum na peete. Aur badnaam mujhe kiya hua hai (They aren't taking me. Bad people. Only to save money. Only you guys earn money, but I shouldn't. And then you all defame me)."

Krushna then made a serious face and said, "Nahi nahi baat chal rahi hai. Nahi nahi aap jayengi. Humara show aesa aapke bina adhura hai Archana ji (No talks are going on. You'll go with us. Our show is incomplete without you). We'll miss you Archana ji". He then burst out laughing.

As Krushna spoke, Archana was simultaneously saying, "Chup kar. Jhooth bol raha hai camera k liye. Ja main baat nhi karti tere se (Keep quiet. You're lying only for the camera. I won't talk to you)."

As Krushna laughed, Archana said, "Dekha? Main bolne wali thi (I was about to say), I'll not miss you. Uska jhooth waese pakda hi gaya (Your lie was caught anyway). Gadheru (Stupid). See you on stage now." Archana concluded the video by blowing Krushna a kiss. She captioned the post, "Behind the scenes masti (fun). Part 2 (of a 2 part series) #thekapilsharmashow @krushna30 @tksshowofficial."

