TKSS: Kapil Sharma 'indirectly' calls Gulshan Grover 'drunkard', Krushna Abhishek makes fun of Jim Sarbh's name. Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to witess a host of TV and film stars on its platform this Saturday as casts of two web shows, Rocket Boys and Your Honor Season 2 will be seen as guests. The promo of the upcoming episode gives a glimpse of how Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek made fun of them, by taking a dig at their names and the projects they do.

The promo shows Rocket Boys actor Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapoor and Dibyendu Bhattacharya arriving on the show, along with Your Honor 2 actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Gulshan Grover and Mita Vashisht.

Talking to Gulshan Grover, Kapil points out how he has Mahie Gill as his ‘official partner’ in Your Honor 2 while he usually abduct partners of other people. Moving his focus to Mahie, Kapil says she always falls for ‘sharabi, gunde, badmash (drunkards and goons)' in films and shows. Gulshan asks Kapil if he is indirectly calling him a 'drunkard and goon', leaving everyone in splits.

Comedian Krushna Abhishek makes an entry towards the end of the video and asks Jim Sarbh if he “opens in the morning or at night”. When Kapil asks him what he's talking about, he explains, “I needed to visit the gym. He is Jim."

Kapil then begins interrogating Rajit Kapur and points out that he has played all from Mahatma Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi and Jawaharlal Nehru on screen. “Kahin aisa to nahi, ban na aap pradhan mantri chahte they (Did you actually wanted to become the prime minister in real life)?” he asks Rajit, to which he replies that he would now like to play the role of Kapil Sharma as well.

Hinting at all the negative roles he has played on screen, Kapil asks Dibyendu Bhattacharya if he was easily able to get accommodation in Mumbai. The actor replies in Hindi, “My biggest problem was the watchman wouldn't allow me to enter the premises. I would reach the building only when I get through the gate of the premises.”

Kiku Sharda arrives as Vakil Saab and begins chatting with Gulshan Grover. He points out how Gulshan's one dialogue “ganna choos ke (relishing a sugarcane)" is contradictory to his other dialogue “Zindagi ka maza to khatte mein hi hai (the fun of living life is in sour experiences)." Kiku hilariously tells Gulshan that he is actually relishing the wrong item.

