Archana Puran Singh shares BTS clip from The Kapil Sharma Show 4: 'I have only one line in script, wohi nahi yaad hori'

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make it's return on the small screen. Archana Puran Singh on Saturday shared a behind-the-scenes video from the promo shoot of the comedy show. The last season of the show ended in June. Also Read: Ali Asgar reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show, admits there his 'communication gap' between him and Kapil Sharma

Sharing the video from her car, Archana said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.” She gave a glimpse from the sets but quickly turned the camera away and said that she can’t give away too much. She said, "I have only one line in the script, wohi nahi yaad hori (unable to memorize one line)."

Archana captioned the video, “Sneak peek of the promo shoot for @kapilsharmashow Yesss! It's coming back soon in a fresh, new, and exciting new avatar! Watch out for more deets!”

One fan commented, “Thank you for this update ma'am, can't wait.” Another one said, “You look as gorgeous as always....love your beautiful smile.” One more fan said, “Thanks so much ma'am for confirming. Love you." Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

The fourth season of The Kapil Sharma Show is slated to go on air in September. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the show offers comedy acts by Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti, among others.

