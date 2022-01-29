Archana Puran Singh turns into Ms Braganza, recreates Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with Anupam Mittal. Watch

The 'sharks' from reality TV show Shark Tank India are set to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend and they have been sharing behind-the-scenes content on social media. One of the sharks, Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, posted a video with actor and the show's cast member Archana Puran Singh on Instagram, in which he is seen recreating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic Pyaar Dosti Hai scene.

On Saturday, Anupam shared a video on Instagram Reels where he is seen interacting with Archana Puran Singh on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a callback to her character Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Anupam asks Archana, "Miss Braganza, pyaar kya hota hai (What is love)?" Archana, in character, responds, "Pyaar dosti hai (Love is friendship)." Anupam then responds, “To hum dosti kar lete hain (Then we should be friends).” The two then shake hands as Archana calls it a good idea.

Sharing the video, Anupam captioned it, "There was a time that entrepreneurs were just businessmen. Not anymore some on-stage fun with @archanapuransingh, one of the loveliest and most sporting person I have met. She’s the glue that binds the @tksshowofficial show… you go girl."

The scene was a partial recreation of an interaction between Archana Puran Singh and Shah Rukh Khan from the 1998 Karan Johar film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film and scene immortalised the line 'Pyaar dosti hai' in pop culture. Archana played a college teacher in one of her most memorable roles.

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who are willing to invest their money, time and expertise to help the company reach the next level. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Apart from Anupam, Shark Tank India features six other ‘sharks’ - BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

