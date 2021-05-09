Arjun Bijlani imitates Kareena Kapoor from K3G as Mahekk Chahal teases him about applying ‘so much moisturiser’. Watch

The contestants of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, are already in Cape Town and living it up. Many of them have been sharing glimpses on their respective Instagram accounts. Mahekk Chahal took to Instagram Stories to post a video in which she was seen teasing Arjun Bijlani about applying ‘so much moisturiser’.

Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and Arjun are seen sitting at a table. Mahekk turns the camera towards him and focuses on his arms. “Look at that shine! Who wears so much moisturiser?” she asks, to which he replies, “Me!” He then goes on to channel Kareena Kapoor Khan’s energy from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as he asks, “Kaun hai jisne dobara mud ke mujhe nahi dekha (Who is it that did not turn back to look at me)?”

Earlier, Arjun shared a picture of the contestants’ ‘first stunt’ on Instagram. He shared group photos with Sana, Aastha Gill, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, and wrote, “Our first stunt .. posing!!” On Sunday, he posted pictures of himself all set for the shoot. “Day 2 and shoot begins!!! #workmode #khatronkekhiladi #kkk11,” he wrote.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.

Arjun is known for shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Last year, Arjun made his digital debut with the series, State of Siege: 26/11.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said that he wants to break into the web space now. “I have been meeting people. When you try to shift a medium, it’s not easy, you have got to do it the right way. The way TV functions is totally different from how OTT functions. It depends on what kind of projects you want to be a part of, and the kind of scripts you crack for yourself. There is so much content for every age group. I want to do something which is more acting oriented. I don’t want to be a part of any web series, which has no script but just bold scenes and bad language,” he said.