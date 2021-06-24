Armaan Kohli slams news report calling his appeals to Salman Khan to allow him on Bigg Boss 15 ‘desperate’

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Armaan Kohli is upset about a news report claiming that he has been ‘desperately’ requesting Salman Khan for a spot in Bigg Boss 15. He earlier expressed his interest in being a guest on the new season of the popular reality show after fans requested him.

Armaan Kohli, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7, made a request to the show’s host Salman Khan after a fan wished to see him as a guest on Bigg Boss 15. “This is really sweet thank u. @BeingSalmanKhan sir I really have done my bit being in that house for 15 weeks , but just to make people who love me , happy will go in , for a few days , if u think it’s ok,” he wrote.

To another fan with a similar request, Armaan replied, tagging Salman again, “How sweet , @BeingSalmanKhan bhai just for them and to make people have a good time, would go in for a very short time sir ,, again only if u think it’s ok.” Armaan retweeted other fans’ requests for him to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 and tagged Salman in several tweets, making appeals to him.

However, Armaan was upset at a news report that called his actions ‘desperate’. He lashed out on Twitter, “It was fun that me and people who love me were doing, U REALLY THINK THAT I COULD NOT CAL SALMAN BHAI.” The headline was later changed.

Another fan urged Armaan to ‘ignore’ such reports and said that they ‘want to see (him) inside the house’. The actor replied, “Basit brother ab mood nahi hai yaar ,, dimag kharab kar Diya (now I am not in the mood anymore, I am annoyed), these new generation of press do not know how to talk and what to write , 90s had the best press.”

Armaan was infamous for his volatile temper on Bigg Boss 7 and was even arrested while on the show after Sofia Hayat filed a complaint against him for hitting her with a mop. He was later released on bail. He also made headlines for his relationship with Tanishaa Mukerji.