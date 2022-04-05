Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank laughs as Kiku Sharda questions his business on The Kapil Sharma Show: 'Kya banaya'. Watch

Comedian Kiku Sharda recently made fun of Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and co-founder of BharatPe, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kiku shared a video from when Ashneer along with the other Shark Tank judges-- Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Ghazal Alagh--had appeared on the show earlier this year. (Also Read | Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal responds to fan saying Ashish Chanchlani's spoof was demeaning: 'Use bhi ghar chalana hai')

In the video, Kiku is seen telling Ashneer Grover in Hindi, “Don’t mind, but I am wanted to ask since people around me have been telling me that you gave made BharatPe.” Kiku Sharda continued, "Mujhe bataiyye aapne bharat pe banaya kya hai (What have you made on India)?" His question left Ashneer and the others in splits.

He continued, "Apne bharat pe film banayi hai? Bharat pe documentary banaya hai? Bharat pe nibandh banaya hai (Have you made a film or documentary or essay on India)?” Show host Kapil Sharma explained that BharatPe is an app through which people can transfer money. He added, "Puri duniya ko malum hai (The entire world knows this)."

Lauding Ashneer, Kiku screamed, "Wonderful" as Ashneer nodded his head. Kiku also said, "So it means we don't have to earn money now. We can transfer money through your app" and Ashneer replied, "Bilkul (Absolutely)."

Kapil intervened that it's not how the app works. He added that if a person wants to transfer his money to someone else he can do so via the BharatPe app. An upset Kiku looked at Ashneer and said, “Phir kya banaya (Then what have you done?” His reaction left everyone in splits.

Shark Tank India, which ended a few months ago, aired on Sony Entertainment Television. A business reality show, it had budding entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to the ‘sharks’, who were all successful entrepreneurs. They were interested in investing their money, expertise, and time to help the company reach the next level.

The show featured Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt), and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

