Ashneer Grover picks Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara as favourite films: ‘Movie mein gareebi nhi dekhni'

Former Shark Tank India personality Ashneer Grover recently appeared on The Ranveer Podcast, where he was asked about his favourite films. Ashneer, who is known for his blunt and straightforward replies, took names of films he really likes and added why he does. (Also read: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover joins Pitchers 2, says 'jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over’. Watch)

Bharat Pe co-founder and former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, who has joined the web series Pitchers for season two, is currently promoting his book titled Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-Ups. He appeared on The Ranveer Podcast where he opened up about his life after Shark Tank India. When he was asked whether he has a favourite film, he said: "Mereko yaar Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara achchi lagti he, Dil Dhadakne Do bahut achchi lagti he... mereko na movie mein gareebi nhi dekhni...thoda Karan Johar type trait he... woh dekhna he toh main sadak par utrunga toh dikh jaayengi na." (I love Zindaagi Na Milegi Dobaara, and I really like Dil Dhadakne Do... I do not want to watch poverty onscreen. I think I have the trait like Karan Johar. If I have to see poverty I can literally go on the streets and watch it.) Ashneer's response left the host in splits.

Ashneer further explained the reason why he prefers a certain type of film, stating that he wants to see 'opulence' and 'grandeur' and since he also likes travelling so these movies which are both directed by Zoya Akhtar, capture that spirit. "Zoya Akhtar ki movies mein hota kya he ki 8-10 characters hote he, but uss 8-10 characters ke apne importance he...aisa nhi ki ek central hero he aur uske around picture chal rhi he... toh woh mereko bahut interesting lagta he." (In Zoya Akhtar's films, there are 8-10 characters but each one of those characters have their own importance, it is not like the entire plot revolves around the central hero only. That, I find to be really interesting.)

Ashneer became a household name after the first season of Shark Tank India. Still, the 40-year-old didn’t return for the show’s recently released second season.

