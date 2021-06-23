Ashnoor Kaur hits back at man who called Kya Karu ‘vulgar song’: ‘Is it the vulgarity of your vision?’

Television actor Ashnoor Kaur clapped back at a Twitter user who called the music video of Kya Karu ‘vulgar’. She featured in the video alongside singer Milind Gaba. It came out in October last year and has garnered over 140 million views.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, a man asked Ashnoor Kaur, “Tumne kya karu jaisa vulgur song kyu kia aur tumhe jarorat kya hai physical and kissing scene karne ki future me (Why did you do a vulgar song like Kya Karu? Why do you need to do intimate and kissing scenes in the future).. #AskAshnoor @ashnoorkaur03.”

Ashnoor replied, “Firstly, Kya Karu sir wasnt a vulgar song... And aapne kahan dekh liye vulgar scenes?! Is it the vulgarity of your vision and thought? If yes, then pls change it... Will be good for you…”

A screengrab of Ashnoor Kaur’s tweet.

Fans rallied in support of Ashnoor. “Woah, that’s a statement right there. Man this girl is fire. I love her the way she is,” one wrote. “Ashy please ignore these kind of toxic people. They are only spreading negativity. We all loveee you soo much @ashnoorkaur03 #AskAshnoor,” another wrote. “Welldone @ashnoorkaur03.....!!! You alwys do best in every videos,,serial everything...!! N wat a answer ...!!!! Great.......!!! Fatttttt se headshotttt.....!!” a third wrote.

Ashnoor also fielded a number of other questions. On being asked about her big screen debut, she said, “Waiting for the right project and time... #AskAshnoor.” She also said that she would not participate in any reality shows at the moment. “M underage right now. But would love to in future #AskAshnoor,” she said.

Ashnoor made her acting debut in 2009 with the show Jhansi Ki Rani. She has starred in shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes.

