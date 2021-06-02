Ashnoor Kaur, Kartikey Malviya thrilled that Class 12 boards are cancelled, say the uncertainty was killing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the cancellation of class 12 board examinations, after much deliberation. And, actors Ashnoor Kaur and Kartikey Malviya are elated, to say the least.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t want to appear for the exam. We did and were preparing for it all year. But like thousands of students awaiting a decision on the final exams, all of us, including me, we on edge, anxious and concerned about going to a centre to give the exam. It is unsafe and risky to step out in the pandemic, especially now during the second wave,” says Kaur of Patiala Babes fame.

“Not just for myself but also all the other students who would have had to travel from different places to reach exam centers and take a risk. There are kids who have lost their closed ones, imagine how difficult it would have been for them to step out in the pandemic. I wanted that the exams to be cancelled and am glad the government kept our safety in mind. My friends and I were tracking the decision and thought the decision would be out on June 3 but I am glad it came two days earlier. We all slept well after the decision came out (laughs). Now, we have clarity, peace of mind and no anxiety. The uncertainty was killing us,” says Kaur.

Kartikey Malviya

Malviya is glad that with a decision made, students can move on in their lives and plan their future accordingly. The actor, who has been a part of shows like Radhakrishnan and Chandragupta Maurya, is keen to apply to universities in Mumbai and also USA. “I was stuck and didn’t know if I am supposed to study or not, which subjects to work on. Now, the wait for the results has begun. I guess, the marks might be an average of a few exams we gave in the past. I have heard that they might consider Class 11 results, and also include Class 12 terms exams, practicals and two pre-boards exams we gave this year. It is our future at stake as we will get admission basis our Class 12 result,” he concludes