Avika Gor admits she was wrong, apologises to Farrhana Bhatt after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 clash: ‘I was just upset’

Television star Avika Gor has come out clean about a situation that was somewhat uncomfortable for her while interacting with her fellow contestant from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farrhana Bhatt. Following the airing of the latest episode, the actor said that she was mistaken and she was apologetic that she allowed her frustration get the better of her. This came about when Avika was made to become a part of Farrhana’s team on a recent episode of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Avika Gor apologises to Farrhana Bhatt

Avika Gor owns up to her mistake after tense exchange with Farrhana Bhatt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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On the latest show of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Farrhana congratulated Avika and said good luck to her, but Avika, who was already frustrated, answered, "Aap toh chahti nahi thi main aaoon. (You didn't want me to come to the team)." After the shooting ended and the participants came back to India, Avika took to her social media to address the situation.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing a clip from the episode on her Instagram story, she admitted that she was unhappy with the way she behaved and apologised to Farrhana. “I honestly didn't like my behaviour Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing a clip from the episode on her Instagram story, she admitted that she was unhappy with the way she behaved and apologised to Farrhana. “I honestly didn't like my behaviour Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love.” {{/usCountry}}

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Avika later followed it up with another apology in the comments, making it clear that her reaction came from her own frustration and was not fair to Farrhana. “I didn't really like what I did. Sorry @farrhana_bhatt I think I was just upset aur woh aap ki taraf nikla. Not cool. Sorry sweetheart.”

Avika Gor via Instagram.

Avika Gor's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey

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Avika's participation in the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 ended in the second week of the show. She was out after competing with Orhan Awatramani, who is popularly known as Orry, a social media influencer. He completed his task within 10 minutes, whereas Avika took over 13 minutes to complete hers.

It is worth noting that Avika is not new to the game. She had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which was shot in Argentina in 2019.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi returned with its 15th season after a one-year break, with the new season carrying the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur. The latest edition was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and brings together a mix of television actors, influencers and returning contestants.

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The current lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Orhan Awatramani, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor and Farrhana Bhatt, among others. Several familiar faces have also returned to the show, including Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Rubina Dilaik. Vishal Aditya Singh also made a comeback but was eliminated first this season.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiered on August 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm.