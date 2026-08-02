'I want roles where I'm more than just furniture': Avika Gor on why she is conscious about choosing her films

She rose to fame as Anandi in Balika Vadhu, but over the years, actor Avika Gor has attempted to carve out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The actor says she now wants to be remembered for powerful performances and is consciously choosing roles that offer substance over mere screen presence.

Avika Gor gets choosy about her roles

Avika Gor has spoken about what she wants from her acting career at this stage.

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Avika is set to return to the small screen with the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Talking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the show, Avika said, “I just believe that people expect a lot of performance out of me. There are some characters that I keep doing in my films where I get to perform, I get to act, and I get to show what I'm capable of as an actor. So I think for me, the focus is always going to be choosing the right scripts, choosing the right characters where I get to do something more than just being furniture in the film. So I will always be extremely conscious about choosing the right scripts and choosing the right characters.”

On return to Khatron Ke Khiladi

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika admitted that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging. “This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were scarier to me. So the stunts that I was performing right now did not really scare me to a level where I would feel that I should give up,” she added. Avika had previously participated in season 9 of the show, which aired in 2019. Avika Gor's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Avika admitted that while the show remains physically and mentally demanding, her previous stint was more challenging. “This is not an easy show anyway. It's very challenging. But for me, my earlier season was much more difficult. The kind of stunts that were given to me in that season were scarier to me. So the stunts that I was performing right now did not really scare me to a level where I would feel that I should give up,” she added. Avika had previously participated in season 9 of the show, which aired in 2019. Avika Gor's upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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Looking ahead, the actor revealed that she will soon feature in a Punjabi music video that will release on August 7. She also hinted at more projects in the pipeline, including a possible return to television. "There might be something to do with TV as well, very soon. I can't talk about it right now. But yeah, when the time comes, I will," she said.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is currently airing on Colors and simultaneously streaming on JioHotstar.