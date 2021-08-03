Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Avika Gor reveals she 'would have loved to play grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2': 'I would have jumped into it'
tv

Avika Gor reveals she 'would have loved to play grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2': 'I would have jumped into it'

Avika Gor has revealed that she would have loved to essay the role of grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. She added that she 'would have jumped into it'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Avika Gor played the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu.

Actor Avika Gor has revealed that she has a 'soft corner' for the popular show Balika Vadhu as it changed her life. She added that she would have loved to play the role of grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. Avika recalled how she had jumped at the opportunity of becoming a part of 'the new journey in a small way'.

Balika Vadhu aired on Colors TV from 2008-2016. The story revolves around the life of a child bride transitioning from her childhood to womanhood. Avika Gor had essayed the role of the child Anandi. Colors TV has announced a reboot of the series for a second season.

Speaking to a leading daily, Avika said, "I will be telling people to watch the new season because it’s very similar to the first one. I have a soft corner for BV…it changed my life. So, when I was approached to become a part of the new journey in a small way, I jumped at the opportunity. The feeling is the same how it was when I left the show and Pratyusha (Banerjee) di entered as the new Anandi. It was letting go of the character and someone else playing the part. I know how to detach myself from a character."

She added, “Oh my God! I would have loved to play the grown-up Anandi in Balika Vadhu 2. I would have jumped into it. Why not? The show has given me so much as an artiste. Had the makers offered the part to me, I am sure that I would have tears in my eyes and a smile on my lips, and would want to be a part of it for sure. I would have loved to do it, but unfortunately, I have a lot of commitments down South. So, it is practically not possible.”

In Balika Vadhu, the character of Avika gets married to Jagdish Singh into the house of a strict matriarch, Kalyani Devi Dharamveer Singh aka Dadisa. Late actor Surekha Sikri had played the role of Dadisa.

Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan called Kajol 'gadhi, idiot', said she didn't know how to act: 'You better watch it'

Recently, Avika was in the news after her link-up rumours with former co-star Manish Raisinghan. She had told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "It's impossible! No way! There were articles like humne bachcha chhupa ke rakha hai (we have a secret child). We are very close, even now. He'll always have a very space in my life. In my journey from the age of 13 till now, he has been the closest friend that I've ever had." Currently, Avika is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani of MTV Roadies Real Heroes fame.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avika gor avika gor weight loss avika gor instagram balika vadhu pratyusha banerjee

Related Stories

tv

Step inside Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s home with outdoor bathtub, watch room-by-room tour

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 03:27 PM IST
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee says he used to get calls at odd hours from people who would ‘bully’ and ‘threaten’ him

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:32 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP