Baal Shiv shuts down abruptly as production and actors remain at loggerheads; Mouli Ganguly reacts - Exclusive

Mythological TV show Baal Shiv will go off-air next Friday, September 16, we have exclusively learnt. The show that started last year in November has been axed by the network in what could be claimed as an overnight decision. While multiple shows go off-air overnight due to poor ratings, Baal Shiv’s sudden going to the wall is shocking because of the reason behind it being pulled off the air.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From what we have gathered, the showrunners and the actors were at loggerheads resulting in the channel taking the decision.

A source close to the development reveals, “The production house and the actors weren’t on the same page. The actors on the show had multiple issues with the production house not using their dates. Most of the actors even put down the papers and were retained. This was happening for some time. Meanwhile, the channel wanted their new show Doosri Maa to come in a prime slot, thus they decided to pull the plug.”

Actor Mouli Ganguly who played Mahasati Anusuya in the show confirms the news with us. She shares, “Yes, the show is going off air. I had quit the show a few days before because my dates were not being used. And I have already wrapped up the shoot. I don’t know the reason behind its shutting down. Yes, there has been this blame game but I don’t want to get into it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We tried reaching out to the channel, however, the representatives refused to comment.

The cast of the show comprises of Siddharth Arora, Shivya Pathania, Krip Kapur Suri, Praneet Bhatt, Dakssh Ajit Singh and others.