Badshah runs to stop a task after contestant yells 'bachao' from inside a fire house: 'Paani maaro fire brigade on karo'

In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9, a contestant named Pritam Nath plays with fire. Badshah tries to stop the task after it goes wrong. Watch
Badhshah tries to stop the task after a contestant's performance went wrong.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 06:25 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

India's Got Talent Season 9 premiered on January 15, 2022. In a new promo clip from the show, judge Badshah was seen running to press the buzzer to stop the task after a contestant gets stuck in a fire house.

In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent Season 9, a contestant named Pritam Nath will be seen locking himself up inside a straw house which is set on fire. Pritam talks about his stunt saying, “Mujhe lock kiya jayega. Ghar mein aag laga diya jayega. Ghar jab tak poora jal jaye usse pehle mujhe bahar aana hai (I will lock myself up and then the house will be set on fire. I have to come out of the house before it burns down).”

As soon as the task begins, Pritam can be seen struggling to escape his restraints. The camera inside the house, capturing Pritam, blacks out. Looking at this, Badshah screams, “TV pe kuch dikhai nahi de raha hai mujhe (I can't see anything on the TV).” Pritam's voice screaming “Bachao bachao (Save me)," can be heard in the background. 

Badshah then leaves his seat and runs to push the buzzer to stop the task. Pritam can be heard coughing in the background and hearing this Shilpa Shetty screams in fear. A person saying, “Paani maaro paani maaro (put water). Fire brigade on karo (Switch on the fire brigade),” can be heard in the background.

India’s Got Talent premieres on Saturday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.  The first season of India's Got Talent aired in 2009. At that time Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur were the judges. Over time the show welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others.

