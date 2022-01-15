Kirron Kher scolds Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, calls them ‘badly behaved’

Kirron Kher scolded her India’s Got Talent co-judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir as they got happy about seeing their names displayed in large letters above the stage and squealed excitedly. “My God, you all are so badly behaved,” she told them, in a new promo shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television.

As Shilpa reasoned that it was their first day judging India’s Got Talent, Kirron said, “Aise baakiyon ne nahi kara tha (None of the previous judges behaved this way).” Badshah joked, “Maine apna naam aaj tak itna ooncha kiya nahi jitna yahaan hai (My name here is higher than any of my achievements).”

India’s Got Talent premieres on Saturday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. While Kirron has judged all the earlier seven seasons of the show as well, Shilpa, Badshah and Manoj are new additions to the judges’ panel.

Kirron talked about returning to India’s Got Talent and said in a statement, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart! This being my 9th year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better.”

“It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent. I am extremely elated to be judging the show with the beautiful and lovely Shilpa Shetty Kundra and our Punjabi munda, Badshah. Above all, I am extremely happy to be a part of the show and cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year,” she added.

