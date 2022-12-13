Bal Veer actor Dev Joshi among eight-member crew for SpaceX moon trip, says 'this is going to be huge'

Indian actor Dev Joshi, who played the lead in TV show Baal Veer, is among the eight people who will take the flight around moon on a spaceship. They will travel around the moon's orbit on the spacecraft Starship developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX for six days before returning to Earth. It will not land on the moon. Also read: Elon Musk booed on stage at Dave Chappelle's show, comedian defends him: 'People booing had terrible seats’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his happiness on the same, Dev shared a collage of pictures of his co-travellers on Instagram. He wrote, “Here's the Surprise!!! Proud to be part of such a Wonderful Team of #dearMoonproject #dearMoon. I can't express my Happiness when I am sharing this wonderful news with you, but I can say that this is going to be huge!!!! Dear Moon is what we have been working hard for past 18 months and finally, I am sharing this with you all.”

He further added, "Life gives you an opportunity, you just need to work hard and stay focused to concentrate on the things, which matter in your life... I am proud to represent my country in the field of Space and Art together! We all are artistes and we are going to the Moon.... Thank you so much for all of your love and support. #devians #mz #d3parivar," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

K-pop star T.O.P, American DJ Steve Aoki, American YouTuber Tim Dodd, Czech choreographer Yemi A.D., Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam, British photographer Karim Iliya, American filmmaker Brendan Hall will also join him in the first civilian moon mission led by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. Yusaku announced the list on the website of his dearMoon project recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yusaku initially said he would invite 6-8 artists to board, but later selected crew members by competition. Talking about the mission, Yusaku said, "I'm very excited to have amazing people travel to the moon with me. I'm expecting what inspiring creation they will create in space." T.O.P. also said, "As a Korean artist, I want the dearMoon project to inspire the world, give people hope and make anyone with a dream that anything is possible."

SpaceX has developed a prototype of the Starship spacecraft for moon and Mars exploration, but has yet to succeed in orbital spaceflight.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON