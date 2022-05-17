'Best part of Shark Tank': Vineeta Singh has impromptu reunion with Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal

Vineeta Singh of Shark Tank fame and CEO of SUGAR cosmetics has shared several pictures from a party thrown by her fellow ‘shark,’ Peyush Bansal. It turned out to be an epic reunion for the 'sharks'. She also wrote a message for her Shark Tank friends, calling them the best part of the show. Also read: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover roasted by Sippline founder, repeats his line 'Bhagwan utha le'. Watch video

The party was hosted by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and wife Nidhi to celebrate the birthday of their son, Ivaan. Along with Vineeta and her two sons, former Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and wife Priya, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO Namita Thapar, MamaEarth founder Ghazal Alagh and husband Varun also attended the party. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, however, couldn't attend the bash.

Sharing a video montage of several pictures from the bash on Instagram, Vineeta wrote, “Outside the tank, nothing beats the warmth of my incredible co-sharks. This is really the best part of @sharktank.india. Thank you @peyushbansal @nidhimittal1307 for the epic reunion and @ashneer.grover @madsj30 for your warmest hospitality! Great to hang with @boatxaman @piadagger @ghazalalagh @varunalagh @namitathapar & mega missed @agmittal @anchalkumar24.”

Two days ago, Ashneer had shared a few pictures with Peyush, Aman and Vineeta from the party. He wrote, “Thanks @peyushbansal for a great party ! Wish your son Ivaan a great birthday and successful life ahead. Always fun to catch up with fellow Sharks. #sharktankindia.”

Meanwhile, Ghazal had welcomed a baby boy in March. In a post, she called herself a mom-preneur. She was at the party with husband Varun Alagh.

Shark Tank is now being renewed for a second season. The promo for the Sony Entertainment Television show is out and announced that registrations for the new season are already open. On Shark Tank, entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’, asking for their investment in exchange for equity in their company.

