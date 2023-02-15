'Whether it was amazing or not but she...', Bethenny Frankel reacts to Rihanna's Super Bowl performance

The fame of Real Housewives of New York City, Bethenny Frankel called Rihanna's halftime show performance at Super Bowl 2023 ‘overall win.' Rihanna's halftime show was held at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium, where the Philadelphia Eagles played with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bethenny compared Rihanna's concert with Pink's, and called latter, ‘incredibly passionate.' (Also read: Pregnant Rihanna gives a spectacular halftime show performance at Super Bowl 2023. Check out where to re-watch it again)

According to Page Six, Rihanna shared a video on Instagram on Sunday. She was heard saying, “So much to talk about the Rihanna's appearance. So my take is a few things. One I saw her years ago, at the Barclay centre perform during the same month, or the same time period Pink performed. And I love Rihanna and I love her songs and I love her vibe, her fashion and her energy. But she was much less inspired than Pink. Like as a performer, it wasn't even comparable. Pink was just incredibly passionate and people are saying well, Rihanna was pregnant which does make a lot of sense. ”

She continued, and said, “But Rihanna was also touching up her face with her makeup and her whole makeup brand flew and paid for all these influencers to go to the Super Bowl and they had their own Super Bowl. So it feels like part of her deal was probably to get all these influencers taken care of. The Super Bowl does not pay people, does not pay talent and it costs a lot of money to do it. And Rihanna's a big money maker in her life and career is Fenty. So she is touching herself during the performance. She's bringing the influencers there. They are gonna do hundreds of millions of dollars in sales as a result of that trip. So I think Super Bowl was an overall win for Rihanna, whether her performance was amazing or not but she won the super bowl because Fenty won the Super Bowl in the beauty category. ”

At the Super Bowl event, Rihanna sported a red jumpsuit and her hair was braided. She had minimal makeup and opted for red lipstick shade. She cradled her midsection many times, which led many fans to speculate on social media whether she was pregnant again. She sang effortlessly with a lot of confidence. She stood on the stage and sang along with many dancers. These dancers wore white hoodies with matching oversized pants. They completed their look with dark sunglasses and put the stage on fire with their dance moves.

