Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband dies, she says: Give me some time to talk about this

Actor Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, died after a battle with liver cirrhosis. As per a Times of India report, he was unwell for some time. Piyush died on Saturday.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre and Piyush Poorey were married for over two decades.

Shubhangi reacts to ex-husband's death

As per the report, she said, “Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this.”

About Shubhangi's family

The couple tied the knot in Indore in 2003. Shubhangi and Piyush were blessed with a daughter two years later in 2005. They were granted a divorce on February 5 earlier this year.

Shubhangi, Piyush didn't speak with each other post divorce

Citing a source, Times of India said, "Shubhangi and Piyush were not on talking terms. However, she is mourning. She has resumed shooting (for her TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) on Sunday." Piyush was a digital marketing professional.

Last year, before their divorce, a source told Hindustan Times, “There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn’t work out. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t live together, but they don’t want to go ahead with the divorce proceedings.”

They added, “They are separated, and have moved on in their life. When it comes to legal formalities, that is something they are not dedicated to doing as they don’t want their daughter to be in the middle of the whole legal thing. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so." Ashi is currently studying in the US.

About Shubhangi

The actor is known for appearing in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, and Chidiya Ghar. She is best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.