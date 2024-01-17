close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre not filing for divorce for the 'sake of her daughter'

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre not filing for divorce for the ‘sake of her daughter’

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 17, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Even after two years after separation, actor Shubhangi Atre has not filed for divorce against husband Piyush Poorey

It’s been over two years since Shubhangi Atre and her husband Piyush Poorey parted ways, but the actor is yet to go through the legal route for separation to keep her daughter from “emotional upheaval”.

Shubhangi Atre got married to Piyush Poorey in 2003
Shubhangi Atre got married to Piyush Poorey in 2003

Atre got married to Poorey, who is into digital marketing, in 2003 in Indore. They were blessed with a daughter two years later. Back in last year, it was reported that the two haven’t been living together for almost a year now.

“There was a time when the couple tried to work on their relationship and give a second chance to their marriage. But that didn’t work out. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t live together, but they don’t want to go ahead with the divorce proceedings,” says a source.

The insider adds, “They are separated, and have moved on in their life. When it comes to legal formalities, that is something they are not dedicated to doing as they don’t want their daughter to be in the middle of the whole legal thing. They have remained cordial with each other for the sake of their daughter, and want to continue to do so”.

The actor, who is known for appearing in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, Chidiya Ghar and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, wants to focus on her professional life, “while keeping her personal life away from the spotlight”. “They are happy in their space and concentrating on their individual lives and careers,” shares the source.

When we reached out to Atre to check on the news, she declined to comment, saying, “I don’t want to respond to any personal questions”.

    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

