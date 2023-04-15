Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actor Rohitashv Gour addresses monotony of playing same role for 8 years

Actor Rohitashv Gour has said that it does get monotonous to play the same role (Manmohan Tiwari, in his popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain), even after eight years and more than 2000 episodes. He also talked about the things that make him look forward to his role even after all this time. (Also read: Rohitashv Gaur says he may not work in TV shows after Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain) Rohitashv Gour has been playing the role of Manmohan Tiwari for eight years now.

Rohitashv is one of the few actors who have stayed with the popular comedy show since it first began in 2015. Currently, the show also features Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Aasif Sheikh, and Neha Pendse.

Asked if monotony sets in, Rohitashv told Indian Express, “Absolutely it does. Especially when you see your contemporaries do so well. Now with OTT, everyone is doing so well, so you do often question, ‘Why not me?’ Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, and even Nawazuddin Siddiqui are doing such good work. Some of them are from your institute and then there are some who came after you. But then, I realise commitment is a bigger strength for us. I cannot leave the show mid-way."

He added that the charm of the 'sitcom' continues and he gets to play varied personalities. "Why should I disturb the tandem? One has to get a hold of your desires and believe that good things will happen for you too. You get into the habit of earning the amount, which is also a good amount,” he said.

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Rohitashv had recalled how he did a few roles in films before TV happened. “The kind of struggles we have had, be it financially or career wise have drastically gone down. There was time when a number of well-versed and trained actors were wasted in films and TV. I myself have done a few miss and go roles in films but thankfully television came to my rescue which was not been the case for many other artistes," he said last December.

