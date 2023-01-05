Rohitashv Gaur says he may not work in TV shows after Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: 'Want to do mature work'

Actor Rohitashv Gour has said that he may not take up any TV shows at all after Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. He said that the type of 'mature' work happening on OTT is what he would like to do. (Also read| Rohitashv Gour: Our industry suffered a big jolt)

Rohitashv has been part of the family comedy show ever since it premiered on &TV in 2015. He plays Manmohan Tiwari in the show that also features Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey and Neha Pendse.

He was speaking at a university in Lucknow when he talked about the kind of work being done in Hindi television and the one on digital platforms. An ETimes report quoted him as saying, “Ho sakta hai Bhabhi Ji ke baad main TV karun hi na (Maybe, I won;t do TV after Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain). I want to do mature work - the type of work happening on OTT today. I will not be doing television once Bhabhi Ji wraps up as I think I have done enough on television. Also, I am not meant for daily soaps and want to explore different genres which is not possible on the current medium.”

He also said that NSD graduates used to work in TV shows but do not do so anymore because of the quality of the work. He named shows such as his own Lapataganj and said that the ones based on literary works were mature ones. He added that Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vineet Kumar, among many others from his NSD batch are flourishing on OTT. “They stood on the sidelines on TV and did not get a major role on TV as they did not have that chocolatey face but today they are getting some really good stuff on the OTT,” Rohitashv said adding that only face works on TV.

In an interview with Hindustan Times last month, Rohitashv talked about the content on OTT and said similar things. “OTT is a place to be. For an artiste like me, who has a National School of Drama background, the kind of content being worked on is extremely fascinating. With this kind of entertainment available at comfort of our home who wouldn’t lap it up! It’s actually a challenging phase for actors as there is so much to pick from and to make right choice is a difficult. But, at the same time, everybody has work and getting their share of recognition too,” he had said.

