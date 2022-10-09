Rohitashv Gour: Our industry suffered a big jolt

Actor Rohitashv Gour calls the current phase an overwhelming chapter for the comedy industry.

“We are living in unprecedented times. The sudden death of Deepesh Bhan was enough to have shaken us to the core. And then Raju ji (Srivastava) passed away. Our industry suffered a big jolt as they both were contributing to the art in a big way.” “It has been seven years since Deepesh was part of our Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! team. I couldn’t have imagined our show without him. For days I felt his presence on the sets and it was hard to believe that Deepesh was no more. It was tough to perform in front of the camera and make people laugh while in such a frame of mind. But as it’s said in our industry…that the show must go on…”

Talking about his bonding with the team of his longest-running daily Gour adds, “With long schedules, we spent most of the time on sets shooting for almost every day. It’s difficult, in fact, impossible to stay unaware of our fellow artistes or the other members from different departments.”

On the work front, Gour feels content with the way he has been loved by his fans for his ongoing role. He says, “I have struggled a lot to reach here from the National School of Drama way back in 1986-89 eventually reaching the big and small screen. It was no easy journey. But still, I consider myself lucky to be among actors who worked for NSD repertoire company- Rangmandal and were paid as professional theatre artistes.” “It took time to become a known actor, a recognised face but no qualms as my hard work got paid off with Tiwari ji becoming a household name in times when there is no dearth of content at all,” adds Gour.