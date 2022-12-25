Pankaj Tripathi unveils look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee from Main Atal Hoon, says 'I am emotional, grateful'. See pics

The first look of actor Pankaj Tripathi as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajapyee from the film Main Atal Hoon was released on his birthday anniversary on Christmas. It is directed by National Award winner Ravi Jadhav and will release in December next year. Also read: Pankaj Tripathi reveals why he rejects south Indian films

Pankaj is seen with in a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A video clip introduces him as a PM, poet, statesman and a gentleman.

Sharing his first look pictures from the film on Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi wrote in Hindi, "I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make 'Atal' ji's personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale.

He shared a video montage as well and wrote in Hindi, 'I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful."

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. It is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma. It is written by Utkarsh Naithani and has music by Salim Sulaiman, with lyrics by Sameer. SonuNigam has lent his voice for the film.

Pankaj is also working on an Anurag Basu film, Metro In Dino. It has ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro In Dino showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships in contemporary times. The film is currently being shot in Kolkata.

Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in a yet-to-be-titled film with Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu. It is being directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. They started shooting for the film in Mumbai earlier this month and will later shoot in Kolkata. The film is touted to be an investigative drama with a heart-warming story of a dysfunctional family coming together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON