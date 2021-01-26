IND USA
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi

Actor Nehha Pendse, who replaces Saumya Tandon in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, can be seen in the latest promo for the popular family comedy show.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Nehha steps into the shoes of Samuya Tandon for the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. (Instagram)

Actor Nehha Pendse has shared the first promo of her show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain. This is the first time she is seen as Anita Bhabhi on the show. Nehha was brought in to replace Saumya Tandon who quit the show in August 2020.

Giving the first sneak peek into her Anita Bhabhi avatar for the popular comedy show, Nehha shared a video and wrote, "Kyunki bhabhiji ab ghar par hai Thank u @binaiferkohli for considering me @hashpot1 and @janabshankybali and manoj ji for being my constant support and @andtvofficial for the warmest welcome ever ..Am all set to have fun on this roller coaster ride."

Nehha had elaborated on her reason for taking up the show earlier this month. "I’m not a big fan of slapstick comic series, instead I enjoy situational comedy shows that lately I have been a part of. That’s the reason I took up ‘Bhabhi ji…’ which is set in Uttar Pradesh. As I have worked across regions, I always wished to play a UP-based character too because why should I leave this side of the country unexplored as an actor," she said.

Saumya spoke to Hindustan Times about her decision to quit the show in August. “I haven’t signed anything, and honestly I’m going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That’s going to be the quest now. There’s a lot of work around, but I’ll be choosy,” she had said.

