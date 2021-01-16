Nehha Pendse: I always wished to play UP-based character
Actor Nehha Pendse is glad that finally she learnt the art of being a homemaker during the lockdown.
“I have been acting since the age of ten and never had an opportunity to stay home at a stretch. Then, I was always dependent on my mother for running the house. But, when I got married last January, we got stuck in the lockdown and thereafter things changed completely. Now, I’m all well-versed with how to run a household along with my career,” said ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ actor.
Nehha has done a large number of Marathi, South and Hindi films along with TV shows, including comedy series ‘May I Come in Madam’, and feels work of an actor should never be limited to genres and lingo. “I love acting and at times feel that I have been on shooting sets forever. Starting as a child artiste made me understand acting as per my observation and I have learnt to fly as an actor. Be it genres or regions, I never limit myself as that’s the best part of my profession.”
Seen in light comedy film like ‘Dil toh Baccha Hai Ji’, Neha enjoys to her connect with fun characters. “I’m not a big fan of slapstick comic series instead I enjoy situational comedy shows that lately I have been a part of. That’s the reason I took up ‘Bhabhi ji…’ which set in Uttar Pradesh. As I have worked across regions, I always wished to play a UP-based character too because why should I leave this side of the country unexplored as an actor.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana, says he's being told to pay for film reviews
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar shares condolences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Salman Khan explained why he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javed Akhtar: I never ask personal questions to my kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta wonders what elephants must have thought as she danced to Jiya Jale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox