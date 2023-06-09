Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Vidisha Srivastava announces pregnancy with photoshoot

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Vidisha Srivastava is all set to welcome her first child in July. She recently confirmed the same during an interview and shared pictures from a bold maternity shoot. She said that she has been working throughout the pregnancy and hailed her husband for all the support. Also read: Saumya Tandon was told quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain 'was going to be very risky'

Vidisha Srivastava expecting first child with husband

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Vidisha Srivastava is pregnant.

Vidisha Srivastava got married to Sayak Paul in December 2018. Sayak works at a coal mining company. The two recently did a maternity photo shoot, which has now surfaced online. A paparazzi account shared their photos.

Vidisha Srivastava's bold photo shoot

Talking about her bold photo shoot, Vidisha told ETimes, “I wanted to do a photo shoot that would remind me of the way I looked during my pregnancy. This photo shoot was about accepting and respecting the new me. I wanted to keep it real and full of love.” “Work is therapeutic, and I will keep shooting till I can. I get up, move around and talk to people, and shoot comic scenes. Everyone tells me the child will be a born actor. I will take a short break for about a month after the delivery and resume work as soon as possible. The production house has been very accommodating, and the unit keeps giving me breaks during the day. I designed my clothes in a way that my baby bump doesn't show too much,” added the actor.

Vidisha Srivastava's unplanned pregnancy

Vidisha said she will move from Ranchi to Mumbai after her delivery. She revealed her pregnancy was unplanned. “God's plans are the best. My husband has been my strongest support and will move from Ranchi to Mumbai after my delivery. However, I didn't know how to break the news to my producers, as I got pregnant 10 months after joining the show. To my surprise, the producers congratulated me. I was certain about being able to manage the shoot, as Saumya Tandon also shot for the show through her pregnancy,” she shared.

Vidisha plays the role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The popular TV show is loosely inspired by the 90s comedy show Shrimaan Shrimati. It revolves around the story of two neighbouring families who often get involved in each others' affairs.

