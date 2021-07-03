Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bharti Singh gets a shock on seeing Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s ‘gift’, cuts five cakes at her birthday party. Watch
tv

Bharti Singh gets a shock on seeing Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s ‘gift’, cuts five cakes at her birthday party. Watch

Haarsh Limbachiyaa gave Bharti Singh quite a shock when she asked him for a birthday gift. She celebrated with him and their friends, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Watch videos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Bharti Singh celebrated her 37th birthday with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

As Bharti Singh turned 37, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa dedicated a hilarious birthday post to her. He shared a video of them, with a filter that distorted their faces, and gave her a shock with his ‘gift’.

In the clip, Haarsh Limbachiyaa sang Happy Birthday in a goofy voice. Bharti Singh, who sat next to him, lovingly asked, “Birthday wale din mujhe kuch gift toh dijiye (Won’t you give me a gift on my birthday?).” He replied, “Aapko yeh muh diya hai maine chuhe wala (I have given you this mouse-like face).” She looked at her distorted face on the screen in shock and burst out laughing.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Haarsh wrote, “Happy birthday @bharti.laughterqueen.” Bharti commented on the post, “Hooooooo kya krta hai harsh tu (what all do you do Harsh).” Raj Kundra wished her, “Happy happy birthday dearest Bharti sister lots of love and happiness. @bharti.laughterqueen.”

Meanwhile, Aly Goni took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of Bharti’s birthday party. She was seen wearing a black outfit with white polka dots on it and cutting as many as five cakes, with Haarsh and Jasmin Bhasin cheering her on. Aly, who was not in the frame, could be heard teasing, “Yay, saara khayegi ab yeh (now she will eat it all).”

Bharti recently announced via Instagram that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon return with a new season. She shared a selfie video with her co-stars Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, after their first creative meeting, in which they all said, “We are back.” She added stickers such as ‘we back’ and ‘good news’.

Also see: Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor get goofy on girls’ night, Sanjay Kapoor jokingly complains

The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air earlier this year as host Kapil Sharma wanted to take a break to spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.

Topics
bharti singh haarsh limbachiyaa bharti singh-haarsh limbachiyaa

