Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor get goofy on girls’ night, Sanjay Kapoor jokingly complains

Shanaya Kapoor was joined by her close friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda for a girls’ night. She shared pictures of the three of them goofing around at her home on Friday night. Her father, Sanjay Kapoor, jokingly complained that he would definitely not get any sleep.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor posted photos of herself striking goofy poses with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda. The three were dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. Ananya opted for a black lace-up crop top with frayed jeans, while Navya was dressed in a black sleeveless top and matching flared pants. Shanaya, meanwhile, wore a black sleeveless mock neck crop top with distressed jeans.

“My kinda crazy,” Shanaya captioned her Instagram post. Her father, Sanjay Kapoor, joked, “There goes my sleep tonight.” She replied, “@sanjaykapoor2500 u can come out also and join.” Her mother Maheep Kapoor, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey and Navya dropped heart emojis.





Currently, Shanaya is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with a Dharma Productions film. She has signed with Karan Johar’s talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency. While the details of her first film have been kept under wraps, it is set to go on floors this month.

Shanaya has previously worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. She opted for hands-on experience on a film set instead of going to a film school.

Also read | KRK on why he skipped Haseen Dillruba review: ‘I don’t review C grade films of C grade actors’

Ananya will soon make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She also has Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the pipeline.

Navya, meanwhile, has chosen to be an entrepreneur. She is the co-founder of an online healthcare platform for women and has also founded a non-profit organisation that supports gender equality in India.