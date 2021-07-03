KRK on why he skipped Haseen Dillruba review: ‘I don’t review C grade films of C grade actors’

Self-proclaimed ‘number one critic in the world’ Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has said that he has been getting requests to review Haseen Dillruba. He added, however, that he does not review ‘C grade films of C grade actors’.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film, which came out on Netflix on Friday, tells the story of a woman who is being investigated for the death of her husband in a cylinder explosion.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Many people are asking me to review film #HaseenDillruba! First thing I don’t know, when this film released and where. Second thing I don’t review C grade films of C grade actors because Me Me Me #DrKRK is the No.1 critic in the world.”

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK considers himself the best film critic in the world.

Last month, KRK refused to review Amit Masurkar’s Sherni, starring Vidya Balan. He said that though he was flooded with requests for a review, he considered it a ‘small’ film and unworthy of his time.

“Many people are asking me to review film #Sherni. Dear people please note, I don’t watch such small films neither review them nor talk about them. Because I am #ThebrandKRK the No.1 critic in the world #DrKRK,” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read | Arjun Kapoor says him, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are 'not one unit': 'We still are different families'

Recently, KRK appealed to a host of top stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham and Ayushmann Khurrana, to act in a film directed or produced by him. He urged them to ‘save entire Bollywood’ by doing so, as it is the only way he will stop his reviews.

“Bollywood people must understand One more important thing! They can’t stop me from reviewing their films by court or threats. They can stop me only by request and by accepting me #TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK!” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.