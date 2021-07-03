Arjun Kapoor says him, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are 'not one unit': 'We still are different families'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his and Anshula Kapoor's equation with their half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. He said that he doesn't 'want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect'. Arjun further added that they are 'different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other'.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are the children of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney had a second marriage with late Sridevi and they have two children--Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Arjun said, "If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other. We all have amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit. I don’t want to sell a fake lie that everything is perfect. It can’t be perfect, as we are still figuring each other out..."

"There are two very bad moments in our lives which have got us together. We will always be like broken pieces; trying to fill up the gaps to be in each other’s life. We are a support system to each other. We met after 20 years of Janhvi and Khushi being born. I am 35 now, Anshula is 28 we are matured adults. And we are finding it quite tough to merge just like that. And I also think imperfection is quite fascinating, because then you learn to coexist and you learn to respect the differences. In a way we are very similar too as we have our dad’s genes," he added.

Last week, Arjun rang in his 36th birthday and celebrated the birthday bash with his close friends and family members in Mumbai. On his birthday, Malaika shared a picture with him on Instagram and captioned the post, "Happy birthday my sunshine…. @arjunkapoor."

Following that, Arjun had also shared a post on Instagram two days later. Sharing his picture, he had captioned it, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch...What a difference a year makes...A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side. Photo credit - @malaikaaroraofficial (she makes me look good)."

Arjun was seen in two films this year, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar ka Grandson. While in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, he was seen opposite actor Parineeti Chopra, in Sardar ka Grandson he featured along with actor Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.