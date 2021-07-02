Rangoli Chandel celebrates negative reviews for Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba: 'The balloon had to burst'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is gloating at the negative reviews received by Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba. Kangana and Taapsee have long been at loggerheads and Rangoli leaves no opportunity to diss Taapsee for the comments she makes at her sister.

Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix on Friday. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the film has been panned by critics for its 'weird' and 'faux-edgy' tone. Rangoli shared a snipped from one such review on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Mafia created fraud is being exposed but only in hush - hush whispers no one is openly saying it, so I decided to do the deed, a single tone actor who has absolutely no screen presence no range no real persona or screen presence, is being pitted against one of the greatest actors Indian cinema ever saw ... not only she openly mimics and copies Kangana but also calls her irrelevant and double filter, aaj isko bhi critics ne nanga kar diya. Ye gubbara bhi footna hi tha, foot gaya (the critics have shown her the truth. This balloon had to burst someday and it did)," she wrote and tagged Taapsee in the post.

Message shared by Rangoli Chandel.





In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee plays a housewife who is accused of murdering her husband. The Hindustan Times review for the movie read, "Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba is, it can be argued, a bigger blot on star Taapsee Pannu’s post-Pink career than even Judwaa 2. You knew what you were getting into with that film, but Haseen Dillruba has the nerve to promise something more meaningful — under the pretence of pulp thrills, it has aspirations for prestige."

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee was asked if she misses Kangana on Twitter. She said, “No, I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her, or want her, also before. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life."

Kangana was irate at her comments and wrote in an Instagram post, "She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (She calls producers and begs them to give her any films I turned down, and look at her today. She was once proud to be called the Kangana for poor producers and today, she calls me irrelevant. Haha, people and their strange nature) anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name.