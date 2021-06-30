Taapsee Pannu says she has 'bigger and better' things to do than to respond to Kangana Ranaut: 'I matter a lot'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she has 'bigger and better' things to do than to respond to Kangana Ranaut's comments against her. Without Kangana's name being taken, Taapsee was asked about the trolling she has to endure at the hands of a certain 'A-list actress'.

She said in an interview that she's targetted because she 'matters'. In the past, Taapsee Pannu has been called a 'B-grade' actor, and a 'sasti copy (cheap knockoff)' by both Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel.

Taapsee was asked how she feels about this. She told Bollywood Bubble, "I matter a lot. What I say, what I do, matters a lot. I don't even have to do much to get the attention. Just my sheer presence is stirring. I am very glad that my presence can have that much of an impact. I don't have that much of time to give that attention back. I have bigger and better things to do in life."

On Tuesday, Taapsee had told Hindustan Times in an interview that Kangana is 'irrelevant' to her personal life. Asked if she misses Kangana's presence on Twitter, Taapsee said, "No, I don't miss her... She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad..."

Kangana and Rangoli both reacted to the comments and launched a new attack against Taapsee in separate posts on Instagram. Kangana wrote that Taapsee 'begs' producers to be cast in films rejected by her, Kangana.

Taapsee will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba, which releases on Netflix on Friday. Her co-star in the film, Vikrant Massey, has also been on the receiving end of Kangana's comments in the past. Responding to being called a 'cockroach' by her, he told Bollywood Bubble that he makes a conscious effort to avoid negativity in his life, and said that all he can do about the 'ignorant' is to pray for them.