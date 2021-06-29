Taapsee Pannu says she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut on Twitter at all: 'She's too irrelevant'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she doesn't miss Kangana Ranaut's absence on Twitter, and that the Queen actor is 'irrelevant' to her personal life. Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, have often attacked Taapsee in public, calling her a 'sasti copy (cheap knockoff)'.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu said that she never wanted Kangana Ranaut's presence around her in the first place, even before Kangana was banned from Twitter.

"No, I don't miss her. I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don't care, when you're indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn't hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that's the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn't matter to me."

Rangoli Chandel as recently as last week launched another attack against Taapsee, this time saying that she was trying to copy Kangana's fashion sense. Rangoli had commented on pictures of Taapsee, on vacation in Russia, posing in a saree on the streets. "What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren’t getting away with this honey @taapsee,” she wrote.

Kangana and Rangoli's comments against Taapsee go back a couple of years. Taapsee has repeated that she doesn't care about either sisters. In a 2019 interaction with PTI, she had said, “Those who matter to you, matter to you. For me, she (Kangana) is a very good actress, she was and she still is... But other than this, she doesn’t affect me in my life. It doesn’t affect me, what she says. There are a lot of people saying a lot of things on my Twitter timeline.”

Taapsee will be seen in Haseen Dillruba on Friday. Like Kangana, she has a bunch of films in the pipeline. Kangana was permanently suspended from Twitter recently, after she was found to be in repeated violation of the platform's abuse policy.