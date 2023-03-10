Bharti Singh recalls she had labour pain while shooting for Khatra Khatra Khatra: 'Main stage pe hi thi'

Bharti Singh revealed that her labour pain started, when she was shooting for the comedy reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra, and that she decided to go to the doctor only after wrapping up the shoot. Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were hosts for the show when they welcomed their first child, son Laksh in April 2022. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan turns babysitter for Bharti Singh's son)

Both Bharti and Haarsh often share photos and videos of their son on their YouTube channel. They had revealed his face and name with an adorable Harry Potter-themed photoshoot in July last year.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Bharti said, “Jab main Khatra Khatra kar rahi thi toh mujhe labour pain start ho gaye the. Main stage pe hi thi (I was on stage doing Khatra Khatra when my labour pain started, I was on the stage). In the first pregnancy, you don’t realise that this is labour pain, so I thought I’ll call the doctor after the shot. I thought 'maybe it’s because I’m standing a lot while hosting the game show'. So I called the doctor and said that there is a pain but it is not constant, it’s coming and going and the doctor said this is labour pain. When it starts happening every 15 minutes, you should come in.”

She also said that she went to the hospital with just Haarsh and they did not bother anyone from their staff for help at all as it was late at night. “Then at around 4-5am, it was time to go to the hospital. So me and Haarsh, we did not bother anyone, didn’t call anyone, no staff members, no parents. We took our bag, he got the car ready and we left,” she added.

Earlier this year, the couple had said that son Laksh's first word was ‘Pappa’.

Bharti returned to work just two weeks after her delivery. While many praised her for it, she was also criticised for resuming work "too soon" after the delivery. She responded to those slamming her by saying that not everyone was privileged enough to not work for long and take a break.

