Bharti Singh returns to work after welcoming a baby: 'I cried a lot today, he's just 12 days old'

Bharti Singh got emotional as she opened up about coming back to work after welcoming a baby. Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are co-hosts on Colors TV shows Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Khatra Show. The comedian went on a maternity break after she welcomed a son on April 3. However, she has returned to work less than two weeks after delivering her baby. Also Read| Bharti Singh says 'mamu' Karan Johar will launch her kid as she joins Hunarbaaz via video call. Watch

Bharti posed for the paparazzi as she arrived for work on Friday. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Bharti shared that she got emotional when she had to leave her baby at home to fulfil her work commitments. She said, "Lekin main bahot royi hu aaj. 12 din ka hai baby, but kaam kaam hai. (I cried a lot today. The baby is just 12 days old. But work is work)." The comedian further told the paparazzi that she will be bringing sweets for them to celebrate her good news.

Bharti also commented on the recent wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where Hunarbaaz judge Karan Johar was also in attendance. Bharti joked, "Many congratulations to them. They had invited us, but we couldn't go as the baby was very small)."

Bharti was temporarily replaced by Surbhi Chandna on Hunarbaaz during her maternity break. A new promo of the talent-based reality show showed the comedian making a virtual appearance amid applause from the judges, contestants, and audience. She was also joined by her newborn baby during the appearance.

Karan Johar also sang his version of Lakdi Ki Kathi for the baby, following which co-judge Parineeti Chopra asked Bharti if the baby is alright after listening to the song. Bharti then joked that his son has tolerated a lot by listening to his "mamu" Karan's songs so now the filmmaker will have launch him in the industry.

Bharti and Haarsh had announced the pregnancy on their YouTube channel Lol (Life of Limachiyaa's) in December last year. Bharti recently gave an update about her baby's arrival on the channel, revealing that they have given him the nickname Golla.

