Bharti Singh receives diamond earrings from Haarsh Limbachiyaa for her first birthday as mom, see all her birthday gifts

Bharti Singh has said that her husband, comedian-writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa took a loan so he could gift her a pair of diamond earrings for her birthday. Bharti celebrated her first birthday as a mom on Sunday and she conducted a live chat with her fans on Instagram on the occasion. Bharti and Haarsh recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy they fondly call Gola. (Also read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa want Farah Khan back on The Khatra Khatra Show season 2)

In the video, Bharti asked Haarsh if he noticed something out of the ordinary and he failed to name anything different. She then pointed towards her earrings and he realised she was talking about his gift. She then flaunted her diamond earrings and said, “So this is what Haarsh has given me. He bought me two solitaires with his hard earned money. I won't reveal the price." They celebrated her birthday at Ambi Valley.

Bharti also shared some pictures of the gifts that she received on her birthday. These included a pair of flip flops and a pair of jootis. She also shared a picture of a colourful dress that she received.

Bharti Singh's birthday gifts.

She also received a gift hamper from the team of the dance reality show Dance India Dance Super Moms where she is the host. A note from the team read as, “To Supermom Bharti Singh. Being a multi-faceted actor, anchor and an ace comedian, you have inspired millions over the past decade and more. However, post motherhood, you have truly given more power and hope to mothers across India. You relentless pursuit in all that you do, has been a source of inspiration to countless mothers. Stories like yours encourage more people to pursue their passion. ”

Bharti and Haarsh were the hosts for the comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show that wrapped up recently. Bharti is now the host on Dance India Dance Super Moms.

