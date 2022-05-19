Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa want Farah Khan back on The Khatra Khatra Show season 2 for this reason

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have expressed their desire to have Farah Khan back on the second season of their show The Khatra Khatra Show. However, it is their reason behind the desire that is quite unusual. (Also read: Bharti Singh wonders how Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash get papped all the time)

In a promotional video for the show, Bharti is seen explaining why she would want Farah to return and saying, “Farah maam set pe bohot achcha khaana laati hai yaar (Farah ma'am gets very good food on sets),” and Haarsh adds, “Jaise Khatta Aloo aur Junglee Mutton (for example, sour potatoes and junglee mutton).”

The Khatra Khatra Show is set for the season's grand finale on Friday. Farah appears on Fridays as the special host.

Earlier, Bharti had opened up about wrapping up the first season of the comedy show. "I feel sad, but also a bit happy that we will return for the next season. We will work and improve on things that could not be done in this season, those will be better and bigger in the next season," she told media on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show.

She added, “It is said that you get to know many shortcomings and such stuff on the first season. So, when we come back with the second season, we will improvise and rectify on all of that.”

Two weeks after welcoming her first child, Bharti returned to work. She was seen on the grand finale episode of reality show Hunarbaaz. She also came back on sets of The Khatra Khatra Show later.

The finale episode, slated to be aired on Friday, will see special guest Ananya Panday. Nikki Tamboli, Prateik Sehajpal, Rahul Vaidya and others will also be present.

