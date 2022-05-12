Bharti Singh wonders how Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash get papped all the time: 'Call karke bulate ho?'

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the current favourite TV couple. Not only do the fans shower love on their social media accounts, they are also often spotted by paparazzi at various places in Mumbai. Wondering about the timing of the camerapersons, Bharti Singh recently asked Karan if he has hired someone to inform the media about their outings. (Also read: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash steal the show at Lock Upp bash: See pics)

Karan and Tejasswi will be seen on the comedy show, The Khatra Khatra Show. During a fun exchange with the actors, hosts Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa talked about the love they receive everywhere.

Bharti Singh asked them, “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai (Have you hired a person who calls all of them)?” When Karan responded in the negative, she added jokingly, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir (Then, do you make the calls yourself to call them)?”

Tejasswi Prakash was the winner of Bigg Boss season 15, which concluded earlier this year. Karan was the second-runner-up. The actors met on the show and fell in love. Their love story has been appreciated by fans with many dubbing them TejRan. They have cultivated a loyal fan following.

Soon after welcoming her first child, son Golu, Bharti returned to work and was seen on the grand finale episode of reality show Hunarbaaz. She also returned to the comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show after a short maternity break.

Bharti was back on sets in less than two weeks after the birth of her son. Talking about the criticism she received for returning to work “too soon”, Bharti had told media, “People say she left her infant and came, why is she in such a hurry? People say all kinds of things and we must focus on the positive. We are no angels that we may afford to rest much. So many women leave one-week-old babies behind to step out and work.”

While Tejasswi is seen on the fictional TV show Naagin, Karan was most recently seen as the jailor on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp.

